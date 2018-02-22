‘No VAR in Champions League’, says UEFA President

UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin has revealed that there will be no VAR in the Champions League season for 2018-19.



VAR, which stands for Video Assistant Refereeing, was used in the Confederations Cup this past summer and has also been used in the Bundesliga and the Serie A this season. And recently, the VAR was also used in England in the Carabao Cup and the FA Cup.



In an annual general meeting of the International Football Association Board at the Slovakian capital of Bratislava, UEFA President Aleksander confirmed that VAR will not be used in the UEFA Champions League and the Europa League seasons for the 2018-19 campaign. It is said that the way it has been used in its trials in the Serie A and the Bundesliga has not impressed UEFA.



In the assembly, Ceferin said: "I think that it will probably be used at the World Cup. We will not use it from the next season in the UEFA Champions League"



He also said: "We should not rush into decisions that are not clear. For me, I see a lot of confusion from time to time."

Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)