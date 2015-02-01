Massimo Cellino will sell his remaining shares in the club to co-owner Andrea Radrizzani.

According to Sunsport, Leeds United’s controversial chairmanwill sell his remaining shares in the club to co-owner Andrea Radrizzani.

Radrizzani bought 50 per cent of the West Yorkshire club back in January with an agreement in place allowing him to buy up the remaining 50 per cent at the end of the season. Now it seems that is exactly what has happened after the Elland Road club all but failed to make the end of season play-offs in the Championship.



The price of the remaining stake was to be decided once it was clear which league the club would be playing in next term and with Cellino having the option to sell his stake before the end of June, the journal states that Radrizzani has already started planning for next season as the sole proprietor.



Former head of strategy at Real Madrid, Ivan Bravo, has already been appointed with West Ham managing director Angus Keane installed as the club’s new chief executive. A club spokesman has claimed that the deal is ready to be signed, but has yet to be completed.