Since the start of the 2014-15 season, no La Liga team has won more games versus Barcelona than Celta (three).



At Balaídos, Celta have won their last two league meetings against Barcelona, ​​scoring four goals in each game, this after they were winless in their previous five (D1 L4).



The Galician team are unbeaten in their last seven home games in La Liga (W4 D3), their best streak under Unzúe.



Barcelona are 19 unbeaten La Liga games on the road (W14 D5), scoring in all of them (2.4 goals on average) and keeping a clean sheet on 10 occasions.



Only Real Sociedad (20) have lost more points in La Liga this season after scoring the first goal of the match than Celta (17). While, Barcelona have collected the most points after conceding the first goal (17).



Iago Aspas has been involved in six goals in his last four league appearances against Barcelona (four goals and two assists).



Leo Messi has been involved in nine goals in his last four meetings against Celta in La Liga (four goals and five assists).