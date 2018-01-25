AC Milan defender wants out of the San Siro based club with Celta Vigo and Boca Juniors after him, CalcioMercato understand.

Gomez has failed to break into the Milan first team since he joined from Lanus in the summer of 2016 under Vincenzo Montella. Be it under Montella or under Rino Gattuso, the Paraguayan has not come up the pecking order and has made only one appearance for the club this season and that too came in the Europa League.

CalcioMercato have learnt that Milan are now waiting on Celta Vigo to make an official offer for Gomez, who is insistent on leaving the club this month.

It is said that the player is angry at the club for having rejected a bid by Boca Juniors for him and his agent- Augusto Paraja was in Milan earlier today and met the rossoneri management at 11 to discuss about the player’s future. The transfer window in Argentina closes at 19 hours today, which will be 23 in Italy. The football federation of Argentina though, will be willing to hand Boca five days to complete the deal.

Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)