Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers is fearful that his young defender Kieran Tierney may be persuaded by one of England’s big clubs to head south to the Premier League before the August 31 deadline. The 20-year-old’s stock is rising and his ability to play either as a centre-back or full-back has got scouts form south of the border heading to Glasgow to watch him in action.





The Scottish Sun quotes Rodgers however, who told reporters after Saturday’s win over Partick Thistle that although there is strong interest, the player will remain at Parkhead, explaining that; ““I’m not worried, but I wouldn’t be surprised. He loves being here, he knows he’s developing. He’s a sensible boy and he’s developing into a top-class young player.”

“I don’t get a sense from him other than he’s in a good place, in a happy place. He genuinely loves playing for the club. There are very few players like that nowadays. Players love football but they don’t necessarily love the club. Kieran Tierney loves football – and he loves Celtic.”



“With so much potential there is always a danger that his head will be turned, but we will cross that bridge when it comes to it.”