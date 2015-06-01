Celtic boss signs contract extension at Parkhead
07 April at 16:20
Brendan Rodgers has signed a new four-year deal at Parkhead. The club broke the news a little while ago via their official twitter account. The announcement comes just a week on from the Glasgow giants clinching their sixth consecutive Scottish league title.
A boyhood Celtic fan, the former Liverpool boss replaced Ronny Deila last summer on a 12-month rolling deal and since his arrival, the Northern Irishmen has led the team to a 31-game unbeaten run including victory in the Betfred Cup. His team will face city rivals Rangers in the Scottish Cup semi-final in two-weeks’ time
BREAKING: Faith in our future. Brendan Rodgers signs new four-year deal with Celtic Football Club. #Brendan2021— Celtic Football Club (@celticfc) April 7, 2017

