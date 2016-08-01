Celtic, Brendan Rodgers blocks exit of Torino target
21 December at 16:00Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers has blocked the exit of Jozo Simunovic, a long time target of Serie A side Torino. The granata came close to signing the former Dynamo Zagreb starlet this past summer, but the deal collapsed in the last days of the summer transfer window.
Simunic, 22, is still part of Rodger’s plans at Celtic and the former Liverpool boss doesn’t want to sell send the promising centre-back in Serie A next month. The rock solid Croatia centre-back has 15 appearances and two assists for Celtic so far this season.
As our friends at Teamtalk report, Rodgers has denied that Simunovic will be leaving Celtic in January.
“I think they have probably seen how well he’s been doing.
“He’s only a boy really at 22 years of age and developing very, very well.
“He’s got all the attributes and still has improvements to make of course, but if you’re a top club you would want someone like him.
“But he’s very much a part of what we’re building here”, Rodgers has told Scottish media.
