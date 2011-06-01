Celtic and Leicester City look set to lock horns in a race to sign Uruguayan full-back Martin Caceres. The 30-year-old former Juventus star has decided to quit his current club Southampton, who he only joined on a free-transfer back in February. The player has cited the lack of playing time for his decision after making just one appearance for The Saints last season.





According to Sunsport , Scottish champions Celtic have already contacted the player to try to lure him north of the border with boss Brendan Rogers looking to assemble a squad capable of getting into the knock-out stages of next season’s Champions League. There is also believed to be competition from England however, with both Leicester City and Watford ready to make their respective moves.

Injuries curtailed Caceres’s career in Italy and because of this, Juventus decided against renewing his contract last summer. Despite interest from several Serie A clubs, the player eventually decided to head to the Premier League but has failed to make any impact at St Mary’s.