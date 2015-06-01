Moussa Dembele. The 20-year-old French sensation has been tracked by a host of top European clubs but it’s the two teams that faced each other in Monday’s FA Cup quarter-final that have emerged as the two front-runners.

According to The Independent , it will be a straight fight between Chelsea and Manchester United for Celtic striker. The 20-year-old French sensation has been tracked by a host of top European clubs but it’s the two teams that faced each other in Monday’s FA Cup quarter-final that have emerged as the two front-runners.

The Premier League leaders were linked with a move in January but despite denying that any approach had been made, boss Antonio Conte is now expected to make another attempt in the summer. Manchester United on the other hand, are assessing their attacking options after Atletico Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann cast doubt over a possible move to Old Trafford.



Initial reports suggested that Dembele, who was picked up by Brendan Rogers for just £500,000 from Fulham last summer, could leave for a fee of around £20 million; now it seems as though that figure has risen to £30 million despite his current boss stating that he expects him to stay in Glasgow next season.