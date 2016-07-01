Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers has declared that his French scoring sensation Moussa Dembele, could become the next Philippe Coutinho or Raheem Sterling. The Hoops boss was in charge of both players during his time on the bench at Anfield and he believes that his £40 million rated frontman could become just as successful.





The Daily Express quotes the Northern Irish tactician who stated that; “He’s certainly up there with the big talents. He has a fantastic mentality which helps him. He has talent but he’s also very focused on being a footballer."

The 20-year-old has been the subject of huge attention from the Premier League with current table-toppers Chelsea heavily linked with a move. After a reported January assault on the player turned out to be untrue, it’s still believed that Blues boss Antonio Conte wants the youngster at Stamford Bridge next season.



Rodgers always maintained that his star striker, who scored a hattrick on Saturday in the Scottish Cup clash against Inverness Caledonian Thistle, would not be moving before the end of the current campaign.