Celtic star linked with Lazio as de Vrij set to join Inter or Barcelona

Stefan de Vrij’s Lazio future remains clouded in doubt, with the Dutch defender stalling on the Biancocelesti’s offer of a new contract.



The former Feyenoord man’s contract is due to expire at the end of the season, and it seems increasingly likely he could join Inter or Barcelona on a free transfer in July. Meanwhile, sporting director Igli Tare has begun the process of searching for his replacement.



According to Corriere dello Sport, there are several names in the frame though no concrete steps have been taken towards signing anyone just yet. São Paulo centre-back Rodrigo Caio is a top priority, having been on Tare’s list of targets for over two years. He had been linked with a move to Zenit St. Petersburg just a matter of days ago, though a bid from the Russian side is yet to materialise.



23-year-old Bosnian-Croatian stopper Jozo Šimunović is also on the Roman club’s radar, with his position in Celtic’s backline under threat following the emergence of youngster Kristoffer Ajer who has put in a series of convincing performances in recent weeks. It remains to be seen whether Brendan Rodgers would be willing to lose the former Dinamo Zagreb protégé, with the Hoops vying to complete a second successive domestic treble.



(Corriere dello Sport)

Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)