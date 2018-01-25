ASRomaLive.it write that the Frenchman is on his way out of Parkhead, but it is uncertain as to whether the Giallorossi want him.

The Celtic striker has struggled to stay fit this season, and has been the victim of a number of injuries.

The Giallorossi are set to sell Edin Dzeko to Chelsea, with the Pensioners reported to be ready to spend 50 million on the Bosnian and team-mate Emerson Palmieri.

With Gregoire Defrel flattering to deceive this season, Roma may need a striker in the January window.

Dembele has been regularly left on the bench this season, and is being primed for a move away. The 21-year-old made a name for himself last season when he netted a hat-trick against Rangers in a 5-1 rout.

He has netted eight goals in 21 games this season.