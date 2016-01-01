Centerback's World Cup plans are being derailed in Serie A

Mexican international centerback Hector Moreno is not having the experience he imagined when he signed for AS Roma over the summer. In only five matches for the club, Moreno has managed only 227 minutes under manager Eusebio di Francesco.



The ‘Aztec’ is, understandably, concerned that his lack of playing time will affect his role in the 2018 World Cup in Russia. While with AZ Alkmaar, Espanyol, and PSV Moreno was an immovable object on the backline. Now, at Roma, he finds himself relegated to fourth on the centerback depth chart behind Kostas Manolas, Federico Fazio, and Juan Jesus.



At the moment, the best option for Moreno would be to seek a loan in the winter market in search of minutes. He’ll need to accumulate them quickly to be able to reach the World Cup, where he will surely play a very important role in the scheme of Mexican manager Juan Carlos Osorio.