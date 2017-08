AC Milan CEO Marco Fassone has released an interview with The Guardian to talk about the club’s new course and presidency. The Rossoneri are now owned by a China-holding company and have to pay huge debts to The Elliot Group, a US private equity fund.“The level of interest Milan is paying on the, of course this is higher but it’s not something terrible. For Chinese people, when you see interest on loans in double digits, for them it’s completely normal”, Fassone said.“In a worst-case scenario, because a lot of fans and shareholders have been asking me this, it means that in October next year, the owners of Milan will be Elliott. TNo, 99% we will go ahead with Mr Li and we hope our project will be successful. But in the worst case, be relaxed because Elliott are not ‘desperados’ – it is one of the biggest hedge funds in the world that could keep the club or resell it. They would have paid only €300m, which is a very low price, and they can make business, which is their job.”In order to avoid the above mentioned worst-case scenario, AC Milan need to qualify for the Champions League, which means finishing in top four this season: “They [new AC Milan owners] would like to, it changes the life of a club, especially in Italy because the revenues are really impressive”, Fassone said.“We are lucky because this is the first season that Italy will have four clubs who qualify [for 2018-19] so the target is difficult, but not impossible.The club is a giant that’s been sleeping for two or three years, but it’s like a Ferrari that’s been kept in a garage you need to let a Ferrari out on the track to be free.”