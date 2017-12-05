Manchester City, Guardiola sends Sarri a text message: here is what he told him
05 December at 21:30A few hours before their respective UCL games, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola wanted to send Napoli coach Maurizio Sarri a message to recomfort him according to Sky Sport. Guardiola told Sarri that his players were going to give it their all to win their game in Ukraine. Let's not forget that Napoli have to beat Feyenoord and hope that Manchester City win their game for them to progress to the next round. It is not a secret that Sarri and Guardiola have a huge amount of respect for one another.
THE TEXT MESSAGE - One could think that Manchester City will be going to play in Ukraine with a bunch of reserve players but this won't be the case as Pep Guardiola assured Sarri that his team would give it their all. It now remains to see what will happen on the pitch but at least the Napoli players will be able to focus on their game a little better knowing that City will put in a solid effort in Ukraine...
Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)
