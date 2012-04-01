Champions League: Allegri tells Juve players tonight's line-up
09 May at 18:15Juventus boss Max Allegri has just informed Juventus players of tonight’s line-up, according to a report of Ilbianconero. The Italian tactician is having a technical meeting alongside his coaching staff and the whole Juventus squad and has reportedly informed his lads of the line-up of Juventus against Monaco.
Gigi Buffon is expected to start in goal with Leonardo Bonucci, Giorgio Chiellini and Andrea Barzagli at the back. Dani Alves will replace Cuadrado on the right with Pjanic and Khedira in the middle of the park. Alex Sandro will be playing as left winger.
Paulo Dybala will play behind Mario Mandzukic and Gonzalo Higuain. The formation of the Old Lady could vary from 3-4-3 to 4-2-3-1 but Allegri has already chosen who will play from the first minute and has already informed the team about it.
Juventus won the first semifinal clash against Monaco for 2-0 last week with goals came courtesy of Gonzalo Higuain. The Argentinean star is six goals short of becoming the best seasonal goal scorer in the history of the club.
