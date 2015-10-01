Champions League: Allegri ‘targets’ Mourinho and Wenger
04 December at 12:00Tomorrow’s match against Olympiacos will be a decisive one for Juventus, who are looking to seal their passage into the next round of the Champions League. Meanwhile, as reported by La Stampa, it will also be a special game on a personal level for coach Massimiliano Allegri. The Tuscan tactician is looking to reach the knockout stage of the competition for the eighth time in his career, which would put him one ahead of Manchester United boss José Mourinho.
However, Allegri still has some way to go before he catches Arsène Wenger, with the 68-year-old Frenchman having achieved qualification no less than 14 times.
(La Stampa)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
