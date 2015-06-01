Bayer Leverkusen has it all to do as they head to the Spanish capital for the second-leg of their Champions League last 16 tie against Atletico Madrid. The hosts have a comfortable 4-2 lead from the first-leg in Germany and coach Diego Simeone will want his side to stay professional and get the job done with as little fuss as possible.



Last year’s runners-up are all but out of the race for the Spanish title so the Argentine tactician knows that this remains his only chance of silverware this season.