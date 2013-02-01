No team has ever overturned a 3-0 first-leg away defeat in the Champions League knockout stages in five previous attempts, although Barcelona managed the biggest ever comeback in this season’s round of 16 by eliminating Paris SG 6-5 on aggregate after a 4-0 first leg defeat.



Atlético Madrid only had one shot on target in the first leg, their lowest tally in a Champions League game under Diego Simeone.



This is the fourth season in succession that these city rivals face off in the Champions League knockout phase; Atlético are yet to claim victory during this recent run (D2 L3).



The only previous European Cup/Champions League semi-final between the two clubs saw Real Madrid progress through to the final after three legs against their city rivals during the 1958/59 campaign; they went on to lift the trophy.



Atlético Madrid have reached the semi-finals of the Champions League for the third time in four seasons. They had never reached that stage previously (since 1992/93).



Meanwhile, Real Madrid have reached the Champions League semis for the 7th consecutive season, a record in the history of the tournament.



Atlético Madrid have won 17 of their 22 Champions League home games under Diego Simeone (D4 L1), their only defeat coming against Benfica in September 2015 (1-2). They are unbeaten at the Calderón in the knockout stages (W6 D4).



However, they’ve scored more than two goals on only one occasion in 10 knockout games at the Calderón under Simeone. It came in March 2014 against AC Milan (4-1).



Atlético Madrid have also kept a clean sheet in 16 of their last 18 Champions League games at the Calderón.



Real Madrid have won their last five Champions League games, their longest ever run of victories in the knockout stages of the competition. A sixth win in a row would establish a new record for the latter stages of the Champions League.



Real Madrid, alongside Juventus, are the only unbeaten team in this season’s Champions League (W8 D3). They have also only lost one of their last 13 knockout games (W9 D3), it was against Wolfsburg in April 2016 (0-2).



Real Madrid have scored at least two goals in each of their 11 Champions League games this season. The first leg was also the only time they’ve kept a clean sheet in this season’s competition.



Atlético Madrid are the lowest scoring team in this season’s Champions League amongst the four semi-finalists (13 goals in 11 games).



13 of Real Madrid’s last 14 Champions League goals have been scored from the 47th minute onwards.



Cristiano Ronaldo has now scored 103 goals in the Champions League, three more than Atlético Madrid. He’s netted 0.79 goals per game in the knockout stages (52 in 66 games), a better rate than in the group stages (0.71).



Ronaldo has scored eight of Real Madrid’s last nine goals in the Champions League – the other coming from Marco Asensio. He’s also reached the 10-goal mark for the sixth consecutive Champions League campaign – no other player has done it on more than two consecutive seasons (Messi, Van Nistelrooy).

Here you have everything you need to know about tonight's Champions League clash between Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid. The Merengues won the semi-final first leg at the Santiago Bernabeu last week thanks to a hat-trick from Cristiano Ronaldo.

Antoine Griezmann has scored or assisted 50% of Atlético Madrid's goals in this season's Champions League (4 goals, 3 assists). However, he didn't shoot or make a single touch inside Real Madrid's box in the first leg.

Atlético Madrid (4-4-2): Oblak; Juanfran, Godín, Savić, Filipe Luís; Koke, Gabi, Ñíguez, Carrasco; Griezmann, Gameiro.

Real Madrid (4-3-3): Navas; Nacho, Ramos, Varane, Marcelo; Kroos, Casemiro, Modrić; Isco, Benzema, Ronaldo.