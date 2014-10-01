



The Bianconeri travel to Catalunya with a 3-0 lead, but remain cautious considering the seemingly insurmountable scoreline that Barca was able to overcome against PSG just over a month ago. Luckily for Bianconeri fans Max Allegri welcomes Paulo Dybala back to the squad after a scare during the weekend trip to Pescara, when the Argentine limped off after 54 minutes following a vicious tackle.



Remuntada. It's a word that's been spread across Spanish newspapers since Barcelona's second leg against PSG in the last round of the Champions League. Remuntada roughly translates to 'overturn', as Barca and the Nou Camp are hoping to be the venue for another underdog attempt when they welcome Serie A giants Juventus this evening in the return leg of the quarter-final.





Luis Enrique welcomes Sergio Busquets back into the midfield after sitting out the first leg through suspension. Luckily for Barca the talented passer can take up the responsibility for the possession, a characteristic for which he is known. In another change from last week’s tie, Luis Enrique looks poised to switch away from the 4-3-3 in favour of a 3-4-3 that can help Barca stay on the ball more and force Juventus deeper into their own half. The ever dangerous Messi-Suarez-Neymar combination in attack continues to be a lethal threat, and are the main reasons Higuain recently hailed Barcelona’s ability “to make miracles”.



Luis Enrique will have a totally different psychological approach to this game after his players underachieved in Turin last week. The home side must remain patient in their attack even trailing by three goals on aggregate, so as not to risk too much space for Juventus to steal an away goal.

For Max Allegri and Juventus, the strategy remains relatively unchanged from last week. They may not necessarily play to win the match outright, but they will definitely need to pressure Barcelona high up the field rather than sit in and allow the onslaught of attack that the home side is capable of. Allegri’s lineup should stay intact after last week’s success, albeit with a slightly altered game plan.



When asked about sitting back against Barca, Juventus defender Giorgio Chiellini insisted “we must not defend our lead” and they know their best chance of going through this round is to enter this game ignoring their aggregate lead. To their disadvantage the pitch at the Camp Nou usually plays large and fast, and Juve will need to be up to full fitness in addition to their organisational abilities should they hope to be successful.



In attack Juventus have two talismen of their own in Dybala and Higuain, and their supporting cast of Mandzukic and Cuadrado provides a dynamic of flexibility. The Old Lady’s progress largely depends on how they can balance their attack and defence under the immense pressure of Barcelona.

An overview of the statistics shows that the Juventus back-line is not likely to give up four goals, but nor was PSG likely to give up six goals prior to their return leg against Barcelona in March. Italian teams are particularly known for their defensive prowess, and Italian coaches are known for their attention to tactical detail.



Max Allegri and his players went to Munich last year after a respectable 2-2 draw at home, then scored two early goals in the return leg before dropping too deep and allowing Bayern the opportunity to put four past them. Juventus will need to use their experience from last season, while keeping in mind the capabilities of Barcelona against PSG, to build their psyches to overcome the Catalans in what could end up being an truly epic battle.

Probable Starting Lineups:



Barcelona (3-4-3) Ter Stegen; Mascherano, Pique, Umtiti; Rakitic, Busquets, Sergi Roberto, Iniesta; Messi, Suarez, Neymar

​Juventus (4-2-3-1)Buffon; Dani Alves, Bonucci, Chiellini, Alex Sandro; Pjanic, Khedira; Cuadrado, Dybala, Mandzukic; Higuain

David Baleno