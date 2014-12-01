Barcelona will look to make Champions League history tonight as they look to overturn a 4-0 first-leg deficit against Paris Saint-Germain at the Camp Nou.



Coach Luis Enrique, who last week announced that he will be stepping down at the end of the season, will opt for all-out attack in what could well be his final European match in charge of the club. The hosts will probably start with a back-three with Andres Iniesta returning to the side after starting on the bench in last weekend’s home win against Celta Vigo. Midfielder Sergio Busquets is just one booking away from a suspension in European competition.



Unai Emery has named a full-squad for the trip to Spain with Argentine midfielder Angel Di Maria likely to start despite picking up an injury in the first-leg. Brazilian Thiago Silva, who missed the first-leg through injury, should return to the heart of the defence with Presnel Kimpembe making way.



Probable Starting Line-ups:



Barcelona (3-4-3) Stegen; Alba, Umtiti, Pique; Rakitic, Iniesta, Busquets, Rafinha; Neymar, Suarez, Messi

​

PSG (4-3-3) Trapp; Kurzawa, Silva, Marquinhos, Meunier; Matuidi, Rabiot, Verratti;xler, Cavani, Maria