Champions league: Basel-Manchester City 0-0, Confirmed lineups and Live commentary
13 February at 20:07Manchester City are set to take on Basel in the UEFA Champions league. Follow all of the action live with us here on Calciomercato.com.
MATCH PREVIEW:
- This will be the first competitive meeting between Basel and Manchester City.
- Basel have won four of their last five home games against English clubs in the Champions League (L1).
- Basel have also won four of their last five Champions League games (L1), as many wins as in their previous 22 games in the competition (D6 L12).
- Basel are unbeaten in their two games at St Jakob Park in the knockout stages (W1 D1). However, they have never gone further than the last 16 (11/12, 14/15).
- Meanwhile, this is Manchester City’s seventh consecutive Champions League participation. They have made it past the Last 16 only once though, it was in 2015/16 when they reached the semi-finals (knocked out by Real Madrid).
- Manchester City have won only one of their six away games in the Champions League knockout stages (D1 L4), it was against Dynamo Kiev in February 2016 (3-1). They’ve also never kept a clean sheet in those six games.
- Eight of Manchester City’s 14 Champions League goals this season (57%) have been scored in the opening or closing 15 minutes of games.
- Meanwhile, four of the five goals conceded by Basel have come in the second-half (80%).
- Basel have averaged 39% possession in this season’s Champions League, the lowest ratio among the 16 teams left in the competition.
- Dimitri Oberlin has scored four goals in his last five Champions League games.
- Raheem Sterling has scored four goals in five Champions League appearances this season, already his most prolific campaign to date.
- Pep Guardiola has won the Champions League on two occasions as a manager (2009 & 2011, both with Barcelona). A third trophy would equal Carlo Ancelotti and Bob Paisley’s record. He’s also reached the semi-finals in seven of his eight previous seasons as manager but hasn’t made the final since 2011.
LIVE COMMENTARY :
