Champions league: Basel-Manchester City 0-0, Confirmed lineups and Live commentary

Manchester City are set to take on Basel in the UEFA Champions league. Follow all of the action live with us here on Calciomercato.com.



MATCH PREVIEW:



- This will be the first competitive meeting between Basel and Manchester City.

- Basel have won four of their last five home games against English clubs in the Champions League (L1).

- Basel have also won four of their last five Champions League games (L1), as many wins as in their previous 22 games in the competition (D6 L12).

- Basel are unbeaten in their two games at St Jakob Park in the knockout stages (W1 D1). However, they have never gone further than the last 16 (11/12, 14/15).

- Meanwhile, this is Manchester City’s seventh consecutive Champions League participation. They have made it past the Last 16 only once though, it was in 2015/16 when they reached the semi-finals (knocked out by Real Madrid).

- Manchester City have won only one of their six away games in the Champions League knockout stages (D1 L4), it was against Dynamo Kiev in February 2016 (3-1). They’ve also never kept a clean sheet in those six games.

- Eight of Manchester City’s 14 Champions League goals this season (57%) have been scored in the opening or closing 15 minutes of games.

- Meanwhile, four of the five goals conceded by Basel have come in the second-half (80%).

- Basel have averaged 39% possession in this season’s Champions League, the lowest ratio among the 16 teams left in the competition.

- Dimitri Oberlin has scored four goals in his last five Champions League games.

- Raheem Sterling has scored four goals in five Champions League appearances this season, already his most prolific campaign to date.

- Pep Guardiola has won the Champions League on two occasions as a manager (2009 & 2011, both with Barcelona). A third trophy would equal Carlo Ancelotti and Bob Paisley’s record. He’s also reached the semi-finals in seven of his eight previous seasons as manager but hasn’t made the final since 2011.



LIVE COMMENTARY :