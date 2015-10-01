UDPATED 1847 GMT LINEUPS



Bayern Munich: Neuer; Lahm, Hummels, Martínez, Alaba; Xabi Alonso, Vidal; Robben, Thiago Alcantara, Douglas Costa; Lewandowski.



Arsenal: Ospina, Bellerin, Mustafi, Koscielny, Gibbs, Xhaka, Coquelin, Iwobi, Özil, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Sanchez



Bayern Munich meet Arsenal once again in the Champions League as Gunners boss Arsene Wenger tries to break the club’s hoodoo and get past the last 16 stage for the first time in seven years. To do that, the Premier League side will need to get past one of the pre-tournament favourites who are coached by one of the most successful mangers in this competition, Carlo Ancelotti.

Although the Bundesliga side will go into the game as favourites, their visitors this evening look to have a new resolve in the squad and with the Premier League title looking like eluding them once again, Wenger, who could be taking part in his last European campaign, will be desperate to try to reach Cardiff in May.