Champions League, Benfica-Borussia Dortmund: confirmed starting line-ups

Benfica face Borussia Dortmund in the first game of the Champions League round of 16. The Portuguese side start with former Fulham striker Mitroglu up front, whilst the Germans have the likes of Pierre-Emerick-Aubameyang and Marco Reus starting the game up front. Check out the predicted line-ups and the live updates from the Estadio da Luz.



Benfica (4-4-2): Ederson; Semedo, Luisao, Lindelof, Eliseu; Salvio, Fejsa, Pizzi, Carrillo; Rafa Silva, Mitroglou



Dortmund (3-5-2): Bürki; Piszczek, Sokratis, Bartra; Durm, Dembélé, Weigl, R. Guerreiro, Schmelzer; Aubameyang, Reus

