Borussia Dortmund and Monaco meet at the Signal Iduna Park a few hours after the attack on the German’s team bus which caused yesterday’s postponement. Three bombs detonated close to Borussia Dortmund’s team bus yesterday, livingwounded and in need of a surgery to his wrist. The former Barcelona defender has already posted a picture on Instagram to show his good fitness although it is reported that things could have gone much worse yesterday night . These are the confirmed lineups for the game with live updates also provided in this space.