Champions League: BVB-Monaco, confirmed lineups and live commentary
12 April at 17:56Borussia Dortmund and Monaco meet at the Signal Iduna Park a few hours after the attack on the German’s team bus which caused yesterday’s postponement. Three bombs detonated close to Borussia Dortmund’s team bus yesterday, living Marc Bartra wounded and in need of a surgery to his wrist. The former Barcelona defender has already posted a picture on Instagram to show his good fitness although it is reported that things could have gone much worse yesterday night. These are the confirmed lineups for the game with live updates also provided in this space.
