Champions League live: Chelsea, Juve, Roma, Man Utd and Barcelona in action
12 September at 19:19The new Champions League season is finally here. Tonight some of the biggest clubs out there will make their season debut in Europe. Chelsea, Roma and Atletico Madrid will play their opening game in group A. The La Liga side travel to Rome to face the giallorossi (match preview), whist Chelsea host Qarabag (preview here).
Barcelona-Juventus is probably the most juicy game of the night with the blaugrana who are seeking revenge after their elimination in the quarter finals last season. We have provided all the live updates form the Camp Nou today and now Juve and Barcelona are finally close to meeting again each other. (Read our preview with live updates here).
Manchester United are also playing at home against Basel in a game that does not seem to be a complicated one for José Mourinho's side.
Neymar and Mbappé will play their first European game together as Psg travel to the Celtic Park to face Celtic, whilst under-fire Bayern Munich boss Carlo Ancelotti will have to get the Bavarians back on track as they face Anderlecht at the Allianz Arena.
