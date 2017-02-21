

Juventus coach Massimo Allegri could sensationally drop central defender Leonardo Bonucci for Wednesday evening’s big Champions League clash against Porto. La Gazzetta dello Sport claims that after the two men were involved in an angry confrontation at the end of the Bianconeri’s 4-1 win over Palermo last weekend, Allegri could force of his most trusted lieutenants to watch the match from the stands at the Estadio Dragao.

This would be a huge call by the Italian tactician ahead of his side’s most important fixture of the season so far.

