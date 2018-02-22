Champions League countdown - Juventus players arrive at Wembley
06 March at 19:50
Juventus players have arrived at Wembley ahead of tomorrow night’s Champions League clash with Tottenham Hotspur.
The Bianconeri will be familiar with the surroundings having already played there in a pre-season friendly back in August.
If the players were feeling the pressure they were not letting it show in a match for a match that could define their season.
The Italian giants know they must score tomorrow after the 2-2 draw in the first-leg in Turin last month.
#Juvents arrive at Wembley#TOTJuve #TottenhamJuve #ChampionsLeague— CalcioMercato (En) (@CmdotCom_En) March 6, 2018
via @LoreBetto pic.twitter.com/cDX26nW4e2
#Juventus leave the pitch here at #Wembley, #Allegri and #Buffon will talk to media in a short while.#TOTJuve #ChampionsLeague— CalcioMercato (En) (@CmdotCom_En) March 6, 2018
via @LoreBetto pic.twitter.com/389gXeU8Zk
Go to comments