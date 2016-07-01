Champions League: CSKA Moscow-Man Utd: team news and predicted line-ups

The Red Devils are in Moscow for game week two of the Champions League to face CSKA Moscow in what could be United’s toughest away group game. United head into the game unbeaten in their last eight games with the latter being a 1-0-win over Southampton at the St Mary’s. Manchester United won their first Champions League game with a comfortable 3-0 win over Basel whist CSKA won 2-1 against Benfica in Potugal. United have great memories of Moscow after they won their third Champions League title here in 2008 against Chelsea in a penalty shootout.



Team News:

Jose Mourinho confirmed at his pre-match press conference that he will be without Michael Carrick and Marouane Fellaini for the clash in Moscow. Fellaini didn’t travel with the squad to Russia after he picked up a knock against Southampton. Phil Jones and Antonio Valencia are also set to miss the trip against CSKA though they are not injured. Paul Pogba is still unavailable after he picked his injury against Basel.



CSKA Moscow could be without Aleksandr Makarov as he is a doubt with an ankle problem. Mario Fernandez will also miss the match against United after he suffered concussion against Dinamo Moscow last weekend.



Probable starting line-ups:

Manchester United (4-2-3-1): David de Gea, Ashley Young, Chris Smalling, Eric Bailly, Daley Blind, Nemanja Matic, Ander Herrera, Jesse Lingard, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Anthony Martial, Romelu Lukaku



CSKA Moscow (3-5-2): Akinfeev, Vasin, Berezutskiy, Berezutskiy, Nababkin, Dzagoev, Wernbloom, Natcho, Schennikov, Vitinho, Milanov



