Later this afternoon, the draw for the group stages of the Champions League takes place in Monaco. This season, thanks to the fact that Manchester United won the Europa League last term and Liverpool overcame Hoffenheim in Wednesday night’s second leg play-off, there will be five representatives from the Premier League in this year’s competition.



Champions Chelsea go into pot one and Antonio Conte’s men could face either Barcelona or PSG in the group stage if the balls run unfavourable this afternoon. The two Manchester clubs are in pot two along with Barca and the Parisians and Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Juventus could be heading to Old Trafford or The Etihad before Christmas.



Down in pot three we have both Spurs and Liverpool who also have the possibility of facing any of the aforementioned teams that are outside the UK. There is also the possibility of a “Battle of Britain” tie with Scottish champions Celtic waiting in pot four.