Champions League: Dybala reveals which Porto player he wants to swap shirt with

Juventus star Paulo Dybala will be claiming the spotlight tomorrow night when Porto will be facing the Serie A giants at the J Stadium in the second leg of the Champions League round of 16. The Argentinean star has released an interview with O Jogo releasing a couple of interesting statements about Juventus’ next opponents.



The former Palermo star has told the Portuguese sport paper that Tiquinho Soares played a great game against Juve three weeks ago.



“He created all sort of troubles, he gave us a headache”, Dybala said.



La Joya, however, has also revealed which Porto player he’d like to swap shirt with



“If Casillas reads this interview, I hope he take me his shirt.”



Casillas, 35, will be playing the 164th Champions League game in his career. The Spaniard has won the trophies three times with Real Madrid and is considered one of the world’s best goalkeeper of his generation alongside Gig Buffon who will be protecting the opposite goal at the J Stadium tomorrow.

