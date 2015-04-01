The 2017 Champions League Final will be played with the roof on at the Millenium Stadium in Cardiff next weekend. Reports from Wales Online state that UEFA chiefs have held an emergency meeting in the light of the Manchester terror attacks on Monday and have decided to effectively play the match indoors.



The Welsh Football Association has also announced that the stadium roof will be on for the June 3 showpiece between Juventus and Real Madrid. In a statement, the FAW explained that;



“Delivering a safe, secure and memorable event for all stakeholders, in particular the teams and the spectators, has always been the primary objective for both the Cardiff 2017 Local Organising Committee (LOC) and UEFA”.

"Over the course of the past 24 months, comprehensive plans have been drawn up to ensure that this objective is successfully delivered – the security operation for the four-day period covering 1 to 4 June will be the biggest ever seen for a sporting event in the UK.



"These extensive security measures, details of which have previously been shared with both the public and the media, will ensure that the UEFA Champions League Final, UEFA Women’s Champions League Final, UEFA Champions Festival and all other associated events can be safely enjoyed by all.”



Cardiff has a proud history of successfully delivering some of the World’s major sporting events, and the Cardiff 2017 LOC remain confident that this year’s two UEFA Champions League finals will be the biggest and best to date."



"Following discussions between all stakeholders, the Football Association of Wales (FAW), as the organiser of the event, has made the decision to close the roof of the National Stadium of Wales for the 2017 UEFA Champions League Final – the roof will also be closed for the two official training sessions to be held at the Stadium on Friday 2 June.”



“The decision to close the roof was taken by the FAW taking into consideration the recommendations made by the authorities over the last few weeks.The two finalists have just been made aware of the decision."