Champions League group stage best XI

With the group stage complete, lets delve into the players who meant most for their teams. Here is the CalcioMercato best XI from a wild group stage:



GK: Alisson (Roma) - Two shutouts against Chelsea and Atletico Madrid, in what many considered the group of death, helped put the Giallorossi on top.



RB: Kieran Tierney (Celtic) - The 20-year-old raised his stock with Manchester United by turning in two huge performances against Bayern Munich.



CB: Samuel Umtiti (Barcelona) - Despite his recent injury, Umtiti led they way for a team that only conceded once.



CB: John Stones (Manchester City) - Not only did he defend well, he scored thrice.



LB: Layvin Kurzawa (PSG) - The left back netted a hat-trick against Anderlecht as PSG qualified with ease.



CM: Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) - He's the best midfielder in the world right now.



CM: Philippe Coutinho (Liverpool) - The future Barcelona star (?) netted five times, including a hat-trick on the final day.



AMR: Kylian M'Bappe (PSG) - Four goals and three assists in six games earns him a spot here.



AMC: Neymar (PSG) - Six goals and four assists in six games is pretty darned impressive.



AML: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) - He's struggling in La Liga but not in Europe as he netted NINE times in six games.



ST: Harry Kane (Tottenham) - Six goals launched Tottenham to the top of their group, which included reigning champions Real Madrid.