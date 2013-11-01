Champions League group XI: Liverpool and Chelsea players chosen over Messi

SHOW GALLERY

Today was the UEFA Champions league knockout stage draw as the UEFA site also revealed a top 11 fantasy list. This list includes the 11 best players (by position) who received the most fantasy points for their respective club during the group stage of the competition. No Italian's made the list even if El Shaarawy got good grades for his efforts for Roma (Neymar was chosen ahead of him). The interesting fact? Messi wasn't chosen in the Fantasy top 11 as Firmino, Ronaldo, Neymar and Coutinho were chosen all ahead of him..... You can view the top 11 bellow in our gallery section right here on Calciomercato.com.