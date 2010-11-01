Champions league: Juve-Tottenham 0-0, Confirmed lineups and Live commentary

Juve are set to take on Tottenham in the UEFA Champions league as this should be a very interesting game. You can follow all of the action with us here on Calciomercato.com.



MATCH PREVIEW :



- This will be the first competitive meeting between Juventus and Tottenham Hotspur.

- Juventus are unbeaten in their last 22 Champions League home games (W14 D8), their longest ever run without a defeat in the competition on home soil. Bayern Munich are the last team to beat them in Turin, back in April 2013 (2-0).

- Juventus have also kept nine clean sheets in their last 13 home games in the competition.

- Juventus have lost only two of their last 19 Champions League games (v Real Madrid in last season’s final and Barcelona in this season’s group stages), winning 12 and drawing five.

- Juventus scored seven goals in this season’s six group stages, the lowest tally amongst the 16 clubs left in the competition.

- However, as per last season’s Champions League, Juventus have allowed the fewest shots on target to the opposition (2.3 per game).

- Juventus have reached the final of the Champions League in two of the last three seasons. They have also lost the last five Champions League finals they have featured in.

- Meanwhile, Tottenham have reached the knockout stages of the Champions League for the second time in three appearances after 2010/11. They’ve never progressed further than the quarter-finals.

- Tottenham are one of four teams still unbeaten in this season’s Champions League, alongside Barcelona, Besiktas and Liverpool.

- Among the 16 clubs left in this season’s Champions League, Tottenham are the only side (alongside Shakhtar Donetsk) yet to score from set-piece, all 15 of their goals coming from open play.

- Gonzalo Higuain has scored four goals in 27 Champions League knockout games (0.15), as opposed to 15 goals in 44 group games (0.34).

- If he plays, this will be Mario Mandzukic’s 50th Champions League game. He’d become the fourth Croat to reach that landmark after Luka Modric, Darijo Srna and Robert Kovac.

- Harry Kane is directly involved in 53% of Tottenham’s goals in this season’s Champions League, scoring six and assisting two of his side’s 15 goals.

- Massimiliano Allegri has reached the knockout stages in each of his eight campaigns as manager in the Champions League. He was beaten finalist in two of the last three seasons with Juventus.



LIVE COMMENTARY:



