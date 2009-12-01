Champions League, Juventus-Barcelona: predicted lineups
11 April at 09:42Juventus meet Barcelona at the J Stadium tonight in a Champions League quarter-finals clash. The last meeting between these two teams ended with 3-1 win for Barcelona in the Champions League final in 2015. "It would be nice not to concede a goal, it will be hard, and then we try to score goals. We have to play to give our opponent's difficulty, whether it be Chievo or Barcelona. You can not think of playing for the 0-0”, Allegri said during yesterday’s press conference. "We remained in final eight of the Champions League, those will win will play better and who will be better in both areas”, responded Luis Enrique.
Check out the predicted lineups for tonight’s Juventus-Barcelona:
JUVENTUS (4-2-3-1): Buffon; Dani Alves, Bonucci, Chiellini, Asamoah; Khedira, Pjanic; Cuadrado, Dybala, Mandzukic; Higuain. Coach: Allegri.
BARCELONA (4-3-3): ter Stegen; Sergi Roberto, Piqué, Umtiti, Jordi Alba; Rakitic, Mascherano, Iniesta; Messi, Suarez, Neymar. Coach: Luis Enrique.
Referee: Marciniak (Polonia).
