Coming off an emotional and slightly controversial last minute victory over Milan, Max Allegri and Juventus now shift their attention to the Champions League return leg.



After the narrow victory against the Rossoneri, the fixture against Porto could not come soon enough. The Bianconeri go into the game leading 2-0 and will look to play a cautious and tidy match, taking care not to allow Porto any easy chances to get back in the tie. Porto coach Nuno Espirito Santo meanwhile will motivate his players to take risks and approach the match with confidence and belief.







Aside from the suspended Tello and injured Herrera, Porto are expected to field a similar lineup to the one from two weeks ago. Yacine Brahimi played an impressive game in the first leg, attracting attention from a host of big clubs including the Bianconeri themselves. Soares and Andre Silva will be the visitor’s biggest attacking threats, but have a difficult match-up against the experienced Juve back-line.



Cristian Tello's first half sending off in the first leg was the unravelling of the Dragoes; up until his tackle on Pjanic that resulted in a second booking, Porto looked to be a serious and competitive squad that could give Juventus trouble. Unfortunately for Espirito Santo, his team will enter the match down two goals but can use Barcelona's recent comeback against PSG to show anything is possible.





Another question arises at right back, with Dani Alves vying for Lichtsteiner’s spot. In the midfield Marchisio and Pjanic are likely to be the two holding midfielders. Mandzukic and Cuadrado are both expected to return to the starting lineup after missing the Milan game. The two lethal Argentineans round out the Juve attack, with Higuain playing as the target man with Dybala just behind him. Dybala’s strong showing against Milan showed how dangerous he can be playing between the lines and creating the dribble or pass needed to spark an offensive run.



Juventus will have a relatively complete squad to choose from with the only exception being Sturaro. Chiellini has recovered from injury and has been included in the group. Allegri will have to decide if he is ready to play from the start or not, with fellow Italian international Barzagli likely to replace him.

At the J Stadium, an arena built with the Champions League in mind, the Bianconeri are a formidable opponent. Porto have a huge task ahead of them despite their coach stating a comeback is possible. Allegri has his team playing at near maximum potential, having not lost a game since the switch in formation. Keeping in mind Porto went to the Stadio Olimpico to defeat Roma 3-0 during the play-offs earlier this season, Santo’s team is poised to enter the J Stadium with belief in a positive result. With this in mind Juventus will play a tight tactical match, focused on defending intelligently and attacking without risking too much.

Probable Starting Lineups:

Juventus (4-2-3-1) Buffon; Lichtsteiner, Bonucci, Barzagli, A. Sandro; Marchisio, Pjanic; Cuadrado, Dybala, Mandzukic; Higuain



Porto (4-4-2) Casillas; M. Pereira, Felipe, Marcano, Layun; Corona, Danilo Pereira, Andre Andre, Brahimi; Tiquinho, Andre Silva

