With the Champions league last 16 first legs complete, Mark Neale reviews the games and asses the chances of progression for each team.

Borussia Dortmund will be wondering how they lost this game against home side Benfica, the German’s dominated in every department apart from the one that matters; the score line. Kostas Mitroglou scored with the Portuguese league leader’s only shot on target. 10 minutes later, Dortmund had a golden chance to level from the penalty spot but Pierre Emerick Aubameyang had his effort saved. Dortmund will have to be far more clinical in the return leg as the lack of an away goal could be costly but Tuchel's side should have enough to go through.

Qualification chances: Dortmund 6/10 Benfica 4/10





Paris Saint-Germain put competition favourites Barcelona to the sword in a surprise win. The Spanish giants, despite having the majority of possession and completing more passes, could only muster one shot on target in a lacklustre performance. Marco Verratti was outstanding in midfield and the Parisians always carried a goal threat, Angel Di Maria scored two excellent goals as the French champions took a huge step towards the last eight. Barcelona at home are a formidable opponent but PSG always carry a goal threat and no away goal could prove to be the Catalans downfall.

Qualification chances: PSG 8/10 Barcelona 2/10





Bayern Munich welcomed Arsenal to the Allianz Arena for the fourth time in the last five seasons in the champions’ league, and put on an impressive display as they dispatched the premier league side with consummate ease. A goal down after just 11 minutes the Gunners restored parity when Alexis Sanchez finally put away his rebounded penalty, but that was as good as it got. Four second half goals from Carlo Ancelotti’s men put paid to any realistic hopes of progression for the London side. Out passed, outplayed and generally outclassed by the imperious Munich; even with an away goal the task looks impossible as Arsenal seem to be leaving the competition in the last 16 for the seventh straight season.

Qualification chances: Bayern 9/10 Arsenal 1/10





Napoli travelled to the Santiago Bernabéu to take on reigning European champions Real Madrid, Kari Benzema forced Napoli goalkeeper Pepe Riena into a save after just 20 seconds as Los Blancos signalled their intent. But it was the Partenopei who took a surprise lead when Lorenzo Insigne scored a sublime goal from a Marek Hamisk pass, Madrid kept creating chances and the teams went in level at half time thanks to a Benzema goal. Two goals in ten second half minutes from Toni Kroos and a superb Casemiro volley took the tie away from the Italian’s; Napoli could rue a missed chance from Dries Mertens. Napoli always carry a goal threat but a two goal deficit could prove to much to overcome.

Qualification chances: Madrid 8/10 Napoli 2/10





Efficiency proved to be the deciding factor as Atletico Madrid scored four away goals at Bayer Leverkusen, the German side had more possession, more passes and had more shots but their lack of decisiveness in front of goal proved costly. Goals from Saul Niguez and Antoine Griezmann put the Spaniards in a comfortable half time lead, credit to Leverkusen however, who three minutes into the second half got back in the game thanks to a Karim Bellarbi goal. Kevin Gameiro penalty restored the two goal lead before a Stefan Savic own goal gave the German’s hope before substitute Fernando Torres gave Atletico what should be a tie winning advantage.

Qualification chances: Atletico 9/10 Leverkusen 1/10





A scoreline more accustomed to a Sunday league game than at a Champions’ League match occurred at the Etihad Stadium as Manchester City and Monaco scored eight goals between. The French league leaders scored three away goals yet still contrived to lose the game, neither side seemed too concerned with defending as they swapped the lead numerous times. Raheem Sterling opened the scoring before Falcao and Kylian Mbappe put Monaco ahead, Sergio Aguero scored a brace and sandwiched between was another Falcao goal as it was three each heading into the last 15 minutes. John Stones and then Leroy Sane gave Pep Guardiola’s side a two goal lead in a crazy game.

Qualification chances: Man City 7/10 Monaco 3/10





A comfortable and assured performance from Italian champions’ Juventus in Portugal against Porto almost guaranteed passage into the last eight. Former Inter defender Alex Telles was sent off in the first half for the hosts with two crazy tackles in the space of 74 seconds to give Juventus a numerical advantage for the remaining 63 minutes of the contest. Despite heavily dominating control of the ball, Il Bianconeri were a little wasteful in front of goal with only four of 19 shots being on target, but two substitutes came on to score the match winning goals. First Marko Pjaca allayed any fears in the 72nd minute before Dani Alves put the tie to bed just two minutes later.

Qualification chances: Juventus 9/10 Porto 1/10





Sevilla will be wondering how English champions’ Leicester City are still in the tie. Having lead the game 2-0 thanks to goals from Pablo Sarabia and Joaquin Correa both scored after Correa had his earlier penalty saved, they somehow allowed Leicester back in the game with a Jamie Vardy goal. Sevilla in truth were a class apart from their English counterparts and should be going to England in a far more comfortable position. The away goal will give Claudo Ranieri’s men some faint hope but they will need to improve to progress.

Qualification chances: Sevilla 8/10 Leicester City 2/10



