Leicester City host Atletico Madrid his evening at the King Power Stadium hoping to overturn a 1-0 deficit and qualify for the semi-finals of the Champions League.



The hosts will be without big defender Robert Huth who is supended but captain Wes Morgan has a good chance of playing after missing six games due to a back injury. The Foxes have put Daniel Amartey on stand-by to partner Yohan Benalouane in the heart of the defence. Wilfried Ndidi is also a doubt for Craig Shakespeare’s men whilst Nampalys Mendy and Molla Wague are both absent.



Diego Simeone has injury concerns too with Augusto Fernandez, Miguel Moya and Sime Vrsaljko all unavailable. Striker Kevin Gameiro has been included in the squad but it’s believed Fernando Torres will partner Antoine Griezmann in attack.



Probable starting line-ups:



Leicester City (4-4-2) Scmeichel; Fuchs, Morgan, Benalouane, Simpson; Albrighton, Drinkwater, Ndidi, Mahrez; Vardy, Okazaki



Atletico Madrid (4-4-2) Oblak; Luis, Savic, Godin, Juanfran; Koke, Gabi, Niguez, Carrasco; Torres, Griezmann

Steve Mitchell