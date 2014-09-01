Champions League live: Barcelona-Juventus, confirmed line-ups and live updates

Barcelona are seeking for revenge against Juventus as the blaugrana will face the bianconeri in their opening Champions League game of the season.



The Serie A giants beat the Catalans in last year’s quarter finals thanks to a 3-0 on aggregate but many things have changed since.



Leonardo Bonucci left Juve in the summer to join AC Milan, whilst Barcelona’s star Neymar moved to Psg in a world-record € 222 million deal.



Tonight’s match is not going to be as important as the one of a few months ago but will be as much fascinating.



Max Allegri will have to do without the likes of injured, Khedira, Marchisio, Mandzukic and Chiellini plus Juan Cuadrado who is suspended.



Dembélé will start his first Barcelona game although he made his debut last week-end when he assisted Luis Suarez in Barcelona’s 5-0 win against Espayol.



The game is about to begin, our reporter Marco Demicheli is in Barcelona to provide you all the live updates. Have fun, the Champions League is back.



CONFIRMED LINEUPS



Barcellona (4-3-3): ter Stegen; Semedo, Piqué, Umtiti, Jordi Alba; Rakitic, Busquets, Iniesta; Messi, Suarez, Dembelé.



Juventus (4-3-3): Buffon; De Sciglio, Barzagli, Benatia, Alex Sandro; Bentancur, Pjanic, Matuidi; Dybala, Douglas Costa; Higuain.





