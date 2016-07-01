Champions League Live: Napoli, Tottenham, Liverpool, City and Real Madrid in action

Welcome to our live coverage of Champions League group stage Matchday 2.



We will be closely monitoring every game, especially the Napoli one with the azzurri who face Feyenoord at home after they lost in the opening game against Dinamo Kyiv. Maurizio Sarri’s side are in desperate need of a win as they know they will face Manchester City in the next two successive games.



Real Madrid play Borussia Dortmund in one of the most iconic games of the last few Champions League campaigns, whilst Liverpool travel to Moscow to face Spartak coached by Italian manager Massimo Carrera.



Carrera used to be the assistant coach of Antonio Conte during the Italian’s time at the Allianz Stadium



You can check out the live updates on every game clicking on the results but you can also see the live updates of every game with our ticker.



Enjoy the third Champions League night of the season with us.

