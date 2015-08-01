Juventus will face Monaco tonight in the Champions League semifinal second leg. The Old Lady won the reverse fixture for 2-0 in France last week and Max Allegri's side are now keen to qualify for their second Champions League final in the last three years. Our reporters are in Turin to follow the whole day of the bianconeri ahead of tonight's clash.Juventus trained this morning at the J Stadium and made return to their hotel a couple of hours later. A technical meeting will be on at 5.00pm (CET+1). Earlier this afteroon representatives of both clubs had a luch alongside their UEFA counterparts. Former Leicester City boss Claudio Ranieri was also invited as you can see in our video below.Buffon; Barzagli, Bonucci, Chiellini, Alex Sandro; Pjanic, Khedira; Dani Alves, Dybala, Mandzukic; Higuain. Allenatore: AllegriSubasic; Dirar, Glik, Jemerson, Sidibe;Silva, Fabinho, Bakayoko, Lemar; Falcao, Mbappe Allenatore: Jardim.