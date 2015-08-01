Champions League: live updates from Turin ahead of Juve-Monaco (pics and videos)
09 May at 15:30Juventus will face Monaco tonight in the Champions League semifinal second leg. The Old Lady won the reverse fixture for 2-0 in France last week and Max Allegri's side are now keen to qualify for their second Champions League final in the last three years. Our reporters are in Turin to follow the whole day of the bianconeri ahead of tonight's clash.
Juventus trained this morning at the J Stadium and made return to their hotel a couple of hours later. A technical meeting will be on at 5.00pm (CET+1). Earlier this afteroon representatives of both clubs had a luch alongside their UEFA counterparts. Former Leicester City boss Claudio Ranieri was also invited as you can see in our video below.
PREDICTED LINEUPS
JUVENTUS: Buffon; Barzagli, Bonucci, Chiellini, Alex Sandro; Pjanic, Khedira; Dani Alves, Dybala, Mandzukic; Higuain. Allenatore: Allegri
MONACO: Subasic; Dirar, Glik, Jemerson, Sidibe;Silva, Fabinho, Bakayoko, Lemar; Falcao, Mbappe Allenatore: Jardim.
Verso #JuveMonaco LIVE: pranzo #Uefa, arrivano #Agnelli-#Ranieri. #Raggi attacca https://t.co/PAxB1fKiSZ pic.twitter.com/0Ipg5u35Jn— ilbianconero (@ilbianconerocom) 9 maggio 2017
Verso #JuveMonaco LIVE: pranzo #Uefa, arrivano #Agnelli-#Ranieri. #Raggi attacca https://t.co/PAxB1fKiSZ pic.twitter.com/1Sc8TsoGEd— ilbianconero (@ilbianconerocom) 9 maggio 2017
Verso #JuveMonaco LIVE: pranzo #Uefa in corso, spunta #Ranieri. #Raggi attacca https://t.co/PAxB1fKiSZ pic.twitter.com/ryyayTZ1Wp— ilbianconero (@ilbianconerocom) 9 maggio 2017
Go to comments