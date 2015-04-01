Liverpool are unbeaten in their last nine European games at Anfield (W6 D3), winning each of the last five, including a win against German side Borussia Dortmund.



Indeed, The Reds have won nine of their last 10 European home games against German opposition (D1), winning both meetings with German opponents under Klopp in 2015-16.



Liverpool have kept clean sheets in three of their last four European games at Anfield, although they did concede three goals against Dortmund in April 2016.



Liverpool have progressed to the Champions League group stage in each of six previous seasons that they have featured in the play-off stage.



Jurgen Klopp has won four of his last five games against Hoffenheim in all competitions (D1).

Welcome to the live coverage of Calciomercato.com. Tonight we will follow the return Champions League leg between Liverpool and Hoffenheim with the Reds who won the first game in Germany for 2-1. These are the things you need to know ahead of the kick off whilst you can check out the confired line-ups and live updates right below.Sadio Mane has scored in three of his last four games for Liverpool, including both of his last two appearances at Anfield.