Champions League: Napoli, Liverpool, Real Madrid, Spurs and Dortmund all in action

Champions League football was back last night with it throw up some massive results. Today is another round, with Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur facing Bundesliga heavyweights Borussia Dortmund, and Liverpool facing a formidable La Liga side in Sevilla.

Real Madrid face off against Cyrus club APOEL FC.



Another big match is the French champions Monaco against Bundesliga’s last season’s second place club RB Leipzig.



Liverpool will be looking to stop the rot after their hapless display against Man City last weekend, despite having a man sent off.

Phillipe Coutinho is available for selection, says manager Jurgen Klopp, so it will be interesting to see if the want away striker gets a place in the starting line-up.



Spurs did well on the road, beating Everton 3-0 at Goodison Park last weekend, in a convincing display.



The group of young-guns will be without star attacker Dele Alli, though, as the England international got a red card last season in the Europa League and it’s carried through to this year.

