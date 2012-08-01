Pep Guardiola has the biggest game in his Manchester City career to prepare for. There will be plenty more down the line, but ensuring that his men keep their 5-3 lead against the Ligue 1 leaders will be key to that.

The former Barcelona and Bayern Munich Coach looks set to confirm the 4-1-4-1 lineup, with Fernandinho shielding the back line.

Monaco have a big issue going into this one: centre-back Kamil Glik is suspended, and will be replaced by Andrea Raggi, who had such a poor game at the Emirates.

At the other end, however, Radamel Falcao was smiling and happy in training yesterday, likely confirmation that he will be ready to play tomorrow. The Colombian had come off with a hip injury at the weekend.

MONACO

MANCHESTER CITY

(4-4-2): Subasic; Sidibè, Raggi, Jemerson, Mendy; Bernardo Silva, Bakayoko, Fabinho, Lemar; Mbappè, Falcao. Coach: Leonardo Jardim.(4-1-4-1): Caballero; Sagna, Stones, Otamendi, Clichy; Fernandinho; Sterling, De Bruyne, Silva, Sané; Aguero. Coach: Josep Guardiola.