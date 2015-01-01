After entering the last round against Barcelona as the underdogs, the roles are reversed this time as the Old Lady are now touted as favourites against Monaco in the semi final of the Champions League. The Bianconeri are keenly aware of the danger of overlooking the talented French club and having come off a 2-2 draw against Atalanta, Max Allegri and his players will be focused and prepared. Leonardo Jardim on the other hand, was accused of resting players in the French Cup semi final against PSG, the game ending 5-0 in favour of the Parisian club. ​







Monaco welcome Juventus to Stade Louis II heading Ligue 1 with a three point advantage over rivals PSG. Monaco feature an outstanding attacking duo in Kylian Mbappe and Radamel Falcao, who offer a perfect combination of athleticism, skill, intuition, and pure finishing ability. The 18 year old Mbappe has already made history by scoring in all of his first four knockout stage appearances.

In support of the forwards, Fabinho and Bakayoko are likely to occupy the centre of the midfield and will have the responsibility of both play-making and shutting off the supply to Dybala while containing the oncoming runs of Juventus players. Bernardo Silva and Lemar are expected to play on the wings, rounding out the youthful group of Monaco midfielders. Twenty one year old Lemar’s four assists in the quarter-final shows that Jardim’s players have multiple dimensions of attack.

In the centre of the defence, former Torino player and Polish international Kamil Glik is no stranger to playing against Juventus. He will undoubtedly relish the opportunity to match up against his old rivals, but will need to have a great match and a perfect symbiosis with his defensive partner Jemerson. Should Monaco’s defence be stout enough to limit Juve’s attacking prowess, their attack is capable of providing the spark necessary to propel them to victory.

Allegri and his players are less rested after a challenging away draw to Atalanta. The Italian tactician put out a full strength team against the Bergamo club, who earned a hard fought point in the final minutes of the game. All of the Bianconeri players expected to start at the Stade Louis II also played on Friday, which is a stark contrast to the condition of the Monaco players. Max Allegri has called his Champions League opponent ‘dangerous’ and pointed out their improvements in attack since their matches in 2015.





Unfortunately for Juve, Sami Khedira is suspended and joins the injured duo of Rugani and Pjaca in the stands. Claudio Marchisio replaces the German in the pivot midfield role alongside Pjanic, otherwise Allegri’s 4-2-3-1 remains unchanged from the side that overcame Barca in the last round. Argentine duo Dybala and Higuain are the key figures in attack, and Juve tifosi will hope that Dybala can provide the goal scoring touch that lifted his team over the Catalans at the J Stadium nearly a month ago. Tireless but skillful runners Cuadrado and Mandzukic continue to keep opponents under pressure on the flanks, and they are joined by another technical duo in support with Alex Sandro and Dani Alves providing overlapping runs when the Bianconeri attack in numbers.

Captain Gianluigi Buffon takes up his assumed role in front of goal, and is perhaps one of the most important pieces of the Juve puzzle. His leadership and experience can not be matched or imitated, and Gigi’s fans across the globe will be hoping this can be his year to add Champions League glory to his already long list of achievements.

Probable Starting Line-Ups:



Monaco (4-4-2) Subasic; Toure, Glik, Jemerson, Mendy; Bernardo Silva, Fabinho, Bakayoko, Lemar; Falcao, Mbappe



​Juventus (4-2-3-1) Buffon; Dani Alves, Bonucci, Chiellini, Alex Sandro; Pjanic, Marchisio; Cuadrado, Dybala, Mandzukic; Higuain

David Baleno