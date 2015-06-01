Manchester City are in Monaco this evening for the second-leg of their Champions League last 16 tie against the team from the principality. Pep Guardiola’s side go into the match with a two goal aggregate lead after their thrilling 5-3 win at The Etihad three weeks ago.



Monaco boss Leonardo Jardim has not given up hope that his side can overturn the deficit but he knows how difficult it will be against an in-form City side.