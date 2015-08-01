Napoli host Real Madrid this evening in the second-leg of their last 16 Champions League tie with the Italian’s looking to overturn a 3-1 deficit from the first-leg in Spain three weeks ago.



Napoli boss Maurizio Sarri has his strongest XI available to him despite Belgian international Dries Mertens picking up a calf problem. The club’s top goalscorer however, is likely to start against the holders this evening.



Real Madrid are without Raphael Varane so Pepe and Serigio Ramos will form the central defensive partnership. The clubs two talismen, Gareth Bale and Cristiano Ronaldo were absent from last weekend’s trip to Eibar due to suspension and injury respectively but will come straight back into the starting XI at the San Paolo.



Only four times in their history have Real Madrid squandered a 3-1 lead after the first-leg at the Santiago Bernabeu, Sarri’s men will certainly start as underdogs to progress to the quarter-finals.



Probable Starting Line-Ups:



Napoli (4-3-3) Reina; Ghoulam, Koulibaly, Albiol, Hysaj; Hamsik, Jorginho, Zielinski; Insigne, Mertens, Callejon



Real Madrid (4-3-3) Navas; Marcelo, Pepe, Ramos, Carvajal; Modric, Casemiro, Kroos; Ronaldo, Benzema, Bale