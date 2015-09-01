Champions League: Porto-Juventus, confirmed line-ups

Porto are set to face Juventus in the opening game of the Champions League round of 16 stage. The Serie A table leaders are without Leonardo Bonucci who has been dropped after falling out with his manager Max Allegri. Bonucci will be watching his teammates from the stands with Giorgio Chiellini and Andrea Barzagli playing in centre defence. They are both in critical physical condition having just recovered from their injuries. Check out the confirmed lineups and follow our live updates from the Estadio Do Drago.

