Champions League, PSG-Barcelona: confirmed starting line-ups

Paris-Saint-Germain and Barcelona meet at the Parc des Prince for the first game of the Champions League round of 16. The Ligue1 giants are without suspended Thiago Motta, whilst both Thiago Silva and Gregorz Krychowiak is are injured. As for Barcelona, Aleix Vidal picked up a serious injury earlier last week and has been ruled out of tonight’s clash. Javier Mascherano and Arda Turan are also injured and are not eligible to play tonight’s game.



Check out the confirmed line-ups for PSG-Barcelona



PSG (4-3-3): Trapp; Meunier, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Kurzawa; Rabiot, Verratti, Matuidi; Di Maria, Cavani, Draxler. Coach: Emery.



​BARCELONA (4-3-3): Ter Stegen; S. Roberto, Piquè, Umtiti, Alba; Iniesta, Busquets, Andre Gomes; Messi, Suarez, Neymar. Coach: Luis Enrique.

